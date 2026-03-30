Woo Do Hwan, Lee Sang Yi, And Rain Reveal Training And Evolution For More Intense Fights In “Bloodhounds 2”

“Bloodhounds” Season 2 has teased a fiercer, more brutal showdown with its latest action-packed stills!

First released in 2023, “Bloodhounds” is an action noir about two young people who step into the world of loan sharks in pursuit of money and get caught up in a web of much darker forces. After taking down a loan shark ring in the first season, Gun Woo (Woo Do Hwan) and Woo Jin (Lee Sang Yi) are set to take on a global underground boxing league led by Baek Jeong (Rain) in Season 2.

The newly released stills showcase Gun Woo and Woo Jin heading into another fight armed with nothing but their fists, along with their formidable new opponent, Baek Jeong.

Gun Woo’s gaze stands out as more intense than ever. After battling an illegal loan shark gang three years ago, he has grown both physically and mentally, now walking the path of a full-fledged boxing champion. Action director Jung Sung Ho explained Gun Woo’s fighting style, saying, “In the beginning, he uses a straightforward, heavy, orthodox power boxing style. But as he gains experience and learns new techniques, he gradually evolves into a complete fighter with situational adaptability and unpredictable movements.”

Woo Do Hwan also shared that he focused on elevating his boxing skills to fully portray Gun Woo’s growth, adding, “I trained extensively to show a version of Gun Woo that is even stronger than in Season 1.”

Another still captures a tense, explosive one-on-one match between Woo Jin and Tae Geom (2PM’s Chansung). Now starting a new life as Gun Woo’s boxing coach, Woo Jin is a fighter who relies on quick footwork and smart speed-based tactics.

Describing Woo Jin as “the type of fighter who constantly probes for openings and creates opportunities,” action director Jung Sung Ho added, “His sharp combinations, driven by his ability to read his opponent’s rhythm and disrupt their flow with agile footwork, are particularly impressive. He’s also a character who skillfully creates situations with calculated movements.”

Previously known for his cheerful and playful personality that matched his lively hooks, Woo Jin shows a more mature and desperate side in Season 2 as he fights to protect his family. Lee Sang Yi commented on this transformation, saying, “As Woo Jin transitions from a fighter to a coach, you’ll see him become faster and a bit stronger, showcasing a ‘counter southpaw’ style—left-handed and aiming for decisive counterattacks.”

Meanwhile, Baek Jeong’s overwhelming destructive power and merciless punches radiate intimidation even in still images. As Rain described him as a “human weapon,” Baek Jeong is a near-perfect boxer who possesses strength, speed, and technique.

Action director Jung Sung Ho elaborated, “He’s a ruthless character who can use both hands freely, executes high-level boxing techniques, and will stop at nothing to achieve his goals. We focused on creating action that conveys both technical perfection and brutality.”

With Baek Jeong, the operator of a global illegal boxing league, entering the scene, “Bloodhounds” expands to a much larger stage. The action unfolds not only in boxing rings but also across various locations such as homes, octagon cages, warehouses, and parking lots—each setting bringing its own rhythm and atmosphere to the fights.

“Bloodhounds 2” will be released worldwide on Netflix on April 3.

While waiting, watch Woo Do Hwan in “Joseon Attorney: A Morality”:

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Also watch Lee Sang Yi in “Youth of May” below:

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