Watch: Jang Haneum Is Pensive In Dreamy Comeback MV For 'WANNA'

Jang Haneum is here with new music!

On March 30 at 6 p.m. KST, Jang Haneum released his second EP “DAYDREAM” along with the music video for “WANNA,” one of his double title tracks.

“WANNA” is a house genre song that captures much of Jang Haneum’s first attempt at taking on various challenges. The song conveys one’s resolve and emotions toward one’s dream.

Check out the music video below!

Watch Jang Haneum on “BOYS II PLANET” on Viki:

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