Park Seo Joon, Um Tae Goo, And Jo Hye Joo Confirmed For New Crime Noir Drama “Born Guilty”

Park Seo Joon, Um Tae Goo, and Jo Hye Joo will be starring together in Disney+’s new drama “Born Guilty”!

Based on a webtoon of the same name, “Born Guilty” is a crime-action noir set in a lawless city in the 1980s during a redevelopment boom. It follows Paengi, a villain of a generation who charges toward his goal, and Saengdak, a survival-driven gang member, as they risk their lives on a high-stakes gamble to turn their fortunes around. The drama will be directed by Hong Won Chan of “Deliver Us from Evil.”

Park Seo Joon takes on the role of Paengi, a notorious villain who embodies the desires of the era. Paengi is a mysterious figure who suddenly appears in an area swept up in a redevelopment frenzy ahead of the 1988 Seoul Olympics. As he enters the drug business, he pulls Saengdak and Bok Hee into the scheme, plunging them into chaos.

Um Tae Goo joins the cast as Saengdak, a member of the North Gang. Saengdak’s life is turned upside down after he betrays his organization and accepts a once-in-a-lifetime offer from Paengi.

Jo Hye Joo takes on the role of Bok Hee, a key supplier in the drug trade and Paengi’s first love, steering the story in an unpredictable direction. Bok Hee reconnects with Paengi through the drug business and disrupts the situation with unexpected choices and actions.

At the script reading ahead of filming, the actors quickly immersed themselves in their roles, delivering strong energy from the moment they began working together.

Park Seo Joon said, “It’s both a character and a story I’ve been waiting for. As an actor, it’s a project I can’t help but want. I think I can show a new side of myself through the role of Paengi.”

Um Tae Goo said, “It’s a project with a wide range of characters, and the script is fun. I feel both nervous and excited, but I will do my best during filming.”

Jo Hye Joo said, “I was impressed by the historical setting and the unique circumstances and motivations of the characters. It’s such a compelling project that I wanted to join as soon as I read the script.”

“Born Guilty” is slated to premiere in 2027. Stay tuned for more updates!

In the meantime, watch Park Seo Joon in “Concrete Utopia” on Viki:

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Also catch Um Tae Goo in “My Sweet Mobster”:

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