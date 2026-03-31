Koo Kyo Hwan Is A Biologist Who Wants To Build A New Humanity In New Film “Colony”

Upcoming film “Colony” has shared new stills featuring Koo Kyo Hwan!

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” follows the story that unfolds as a building is blockaded due to an unknown virus as those infected evolve into unpredictable forms, threatening the survivors.

The newly released stills show Seo Young Cheol (Koo Kyo Hwan) at the center of the infection outbreak. One still captures him in deep thought in a laboratory, while another shows him calmly walking among the infected.

Another still shows his empty eyes and detached expression, revealing his complex inner world.

A genius biologist who once worked for a biotech company, he dreams of creating a new humanity. He claims to have a vaccine and becomes a target of both authorities and survivors.

Koo Kyo Hwan said, “The concepts, different from the usual zombie genre, were interesting, and I was curious to see how they would play out on screen. If it’s a good project, I want to be part of it, no matter the role.”

Director Yeon Sang Ho added, “We needed an actor who could play a character with extraordinary thoughts, different from ordinary people, and Koo Kyo Hwan naturally came to mind. An extraordinary actor gave an extraordinary performance to bring this new character to life.”

“Colony” is set to hit theaters in May.

While waiting, watch Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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