Kim Go Eun And Kim Jae Won Gradually Fall In Love In 'Yumi's Cells 3'

“Yumi’s Cells 3” is gearing up to be a heart-fluttering romance!

Based on the popular webtoon of the same name, “Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action.

By Season 3, Yumi has achieved her dream of becoming a famous writer but still struggles when it comes to love. The newly released stills capture Yumi locking eyes with editorial PD Soon Rok (Kim Jae Won), who in contrast to his deceptively sweet face is merciless when it comes to delivering brutally honest facts with zero sugarcoating.

In the pouring rain, Yumi and Soon Rok share an umbrella together, with Soon Rok tilting the umbrella closer to Yumi despite his shoulder getting soaked.

Another still captures them at a sunny train stop, creating anticipation for their heart-fluttering chemistry. With Yumi finding excitement again in her dry everyday life and homebody Soon Rok discovering reasons to be lively outdoors after meeting Yumi, viewers are excited to see the changes the two will undergo through their meeting.

Kim Go Eun shared, “I hope viewers will warmly watch the relationship between Yumi and Sun Rok, who start off disliking each other but gradually grow closer through various turning points. I think Yumi was able to become a great writer because viewers laughed and cried with her on her journey from an aspiring writer to a famous romance author. I want to sincerely thank the ‘viewer cells’ for supporting Yumi’s growth over a long period of time, and I will replay the long wait with a good project.”

Kim Jae Won remarked, “Yumi, who is like a love cell, and Soon Rok, who is like a rational cell, have a relationship that’s like paint gradually soaking into a sponge over time.” He continued, “It was an honor to film the project with such amazing people in the hot summer with heated passion. The viewers must have waited a long time for ‘Yumi’s Cells 3’—please show lots of interest and love.”

“Yumi’s Cells 3” premieres on April 13 at 6 p.m. KST and will be available to watch on Viki.

In the meantime, check out teasers with English subtitles below!

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Also watch “Yumi’s Cell” on Viki:

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