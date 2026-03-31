Shin Hae Sun And Gong Myoung Get Dangerously Intimate At Work In New Drama 'Filing For Love' Poster

tvN’s upcoming drama “Filing for Love” has unveiled a new poster!

“Filing for Love” is an office rom-com drama that tells the story of Noh Ki Joon (Gong Myoung), once the ace of a major corporation’s audit team who is demoted to handling internal misconduct, and Joo In Ah (Shin Hae Sun), a tough and eccentric audit team leader with a secret.

The newly released poster piques curiosity with the unusual tension between Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Joon, captured through the narrow gap as the elevator doors close.

Noh Ki Joon strides right up and pulls Joo In Ah into his arms. Their intense gazes, fixed on each other’s lips as if they might touch at any moment, raise anticipation for a thrilling shift in their relationship. Adding to the intrigue is the provocative line, “Are you not interested in my private life?” which heightens viewers’ interest in their precarious dynamic.

The production team stated, “The synergy between Shin Hae Sun and Gong Myoung is beyond expectations. From their polar opposite chemistry—different in every possible way—to an inexplicable attraction, please look forward to seeing how the two actors portray the romance of Joo In Ah and Noh Ki Joon as they change through each other.”

“Filing for Love” is set to premiere on April 25 at 9:10 p.m. KST. Stay tuned!

While you wait, check out Shin Hae Sun in “Dear Hyeri”:

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Also watch Gong Myoung in “Second Shot at Love”:

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