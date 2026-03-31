Lee Hee Joon Transforms Into An Elite Prosecutor Consumed By Desire In New Drama “The Scarecrow”

ENA’s upcoming drama “The Scarecrow” has unveiled new stills of Lee Hee Joon in character!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

Lee Hee Joon plays elite prosecutor Cha Si Young, a character shaped by both desire and deprivation. Cha Si Young combines cold judgment with political savvy. His carefully measured exterior radiates dignity and composure, but his inner world hides a burning ambition.

To win his father’s approval and step into politics, he leads an investigation into the Gangseong serial murder case and proposes a collaboration with Kang Tae Joo (Park Hae Soo), the lead detective and someone connected to him through a complex relationship dating back to their school days.

The stills highlight Cha Si Young’s dual personality. His perfectly tailored suit, worn without a single wrinkle, reflects his perfectionist nature.

Yet when he interacts with others, he shows genuine charm through polite manners and a soft smile. In this way, Cha Si Young, who combines cold logic with warm sensitivity, reveals a hidden side that leads to an unexpected twist.

In another still, his intense charisma heightens the tension as he interrogates a suspect, dominating the atmosphere with just his gaze.

Lee Hee Joon said, “I usually enjoy genre stories, so from the moment I first read the script, I felt a strong pull. The story’s high level of completion, combined with my trust in director Park Jun Woo, made me really want to take on this project.”

Regarding his character, he said, “I see him not just as a prosecutor trying to solve a case, but as someone with complex emotions. His desire for his father’s approval, the sense of inferiority tied to his birth, and his long-standing relationship with his friend and classmate Kang Tae Joo—all of these shape his choices and actions. I think he is a character who becomes increasingly driven by desire as those emotions accumulate.”

“The Scarecrow” will premiere on April 20 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon in “Chimera”:

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