Watch: Ha Jung Woo, Im Soo Jung, And Krystal Share Heartwarming Moments On Set Of “Mad Concrete Dreams”

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” has released a new behind-the-scenes video!

“Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

The behind-the-scenes video reveals a warm atmosphere on the set, where compliments flow freely among the actors, highlighting mutual respect and support.

In one emotional moment, Im Soo Jung and the director praise Krystal for her ability to capture the depth of the scene. Meanwhile, Ha Jung Woo works closely with the director and fellow cast members to perfect a scene with complex movement across the set. Off camera, Im Soo Jung continues to shower praise on both cast and crew, including staff responsible for timing cues, offering thumbs-ups and words of encouragement. The moments reflect a spirit of teamwork and camaraderie that permeates the set.

The cast’s professionalism shines through even in quiet moments. Ha Jung Woo is seen reviewing his script with intense focus, Im Soo Jung practices with her scene partner during breaks, and Krystal double-checks the precision of her sign language with staff. Together, these glimpses reveal a cast dedicated not just to the story but to each other.

Watch the full video below!

The next episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams” airs on April 4 at 9:10 p.m. KST!

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama on Viki:

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