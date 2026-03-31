Watch: Koo Kyo Hwan, Go Youn Jung, Oh Jung Se, And More Battle Their Feelings Of Worthlessness In “We Are All Trying Here”

JTBC’s upcoming drama “We Are All Trying Here” has unveiled a new teaser!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

The newly released teaser gives a glimpse of the characters’ pitiful struggles as they battle their sense of worthlessness. It begins with Hwang Dong Man posing a fundamental question, “Why are we living such difficult lives as if we’ll never disappear?”

In one scene, Dong Man’s older brother Hwang Jin Man (Park Hae Joon) presses him, asking whether what he wants is success. Dong Man swallows his tears and replies, “I just don’t want to feel anxious. As long as I’m not anxious, that’s enough.” His response fully reflects our own longing for peace of mind rather than grand achievements. In truth, Hwang Jin Man, who appears to be pushing his younger brother toward success and debut, is also experiencing the depths of his own incompetence. In one scene, he is seen drowning his sense of worthlessness alone over a glass of alcohol.

The pain of Byun Eun Ah (Go Youn Jung), a planning PD at Choi Film, manifests physically. In one scene, she is seen wiping away blood from her nose as she confesses, “When I feel like I’m being abandoned, my whole body hurts and I get nosebleeds.” In another scene, the way her boss, CEO Choi Dong Hyun (Choi Won Young), coldly throws a script onto her desk while saying, “Throw it away!” seems to mirror her own fear of being discarded.

Even those who appear to be on a glamorous path of success are not so different in reality, as they too battle their sense of worthlessness. For Park Kyung Se (Oh Jung Se), a renowned director who has already made five films, the feedback he receives is simply, “Your debut work was the best.” In one scene, his outburst, “Only Hwang Dong Man is pitiful? Am I not pitiful too?” reflects his desperate struggle to avoid being pushed off his peak and reduced to someone worthless while trapped in the shadow of his debut success.

Go Hye Jin (Kang Mal Geum), who has steadfastly led GoBak Film while supporting her husband Park Kyung Se’s success, often spends painful nights filled with self-reproach, saying, “I’m sorry I messed everything up.”

Director Park Young Soo (Jeon Bae Soo), the eldest member and emotional pillar of the film industry gathering “The Eight,” confesses his loneliness in an industry dominated by innate talent, saying, “What greed made someone without talent step into this field?” In one scene, top actress Jang Mi Ran (Han Sun Hwa), who exudes elegance under flashes of cameras, is also seen secretly wiping away tears.

Despite struggling with feelings of worthlessness, Hwang Dong Man refuses to be held back by the standards set by the world. In one scene, he reveals his simple yet profound wish—not to seek success, but simply to make one film to overcome his sense of worthlessness, even if just a little.

Watch the teaser below!

“We Are All Trying Here” is set to premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric” below:

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Also watch Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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