Ju Ji Hoon And Ha Ji Won Confront Mounting Pressure At High-Stakes Press Conference In “Climax”

Can Ju Ji Hoon and Ha Ji Won escape their perilous situation?

“Climax” follows the gripping survival story of prosecutor Bang Tae Seop (Ju Ji Hoon), who plunges into a power-driven cartel in his quest to climb South Korea’s hierarchy of power.

Spoilers

In the upcoming Episode 6, the plot takes a sharp turn over the release of a recording held by Park Jae Sang (Lee Ga Seop). Conflicting interests surrounding the truth behind Oh Gwang Jae’s (Seo Hyun Woo) murder collide head-on, heightening tension as opposing sides clash—those trying to stop the truth from being revealed and those determined to expose it. With Park Jae Sang’s death and the subsequent shifts in public opinion and the investigation, the situation rapidly spirals in unpredictable directions. Each character finds themselves at a dangerous crossroads, forced to make risky decisions.

The newly released stills capture Chu Sang Ah (Ha Ji Won), who appears tense as she continues a phone call amid an uneasy atmosphere. This is followed by glimpses of Hwang Jeong Won (Nana) moving between the crime scene and the hospital, conveying a sense of urgency.

Meanwhile, Bang Tae Seop, Lee Yang Mi (Cha Joo Young), and Kwon Jong Uk (Oh Jung Se) are shown making their own critical decisions surrounding the case.

Chu Sang Ah is also seen holding back her emotions, seemingly ahead of a press conference, while a moment between Bang Tae Seop and Chu Sang Ah, who are now facing the chaos together, hints at a shift in their relationship.

The next episode of “Climax” airs on March 31 at 10 p.m. KST.

Watch the previous episodes of “Climax” with English subtitles on Viki:

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