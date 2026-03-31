Soompi & Viki Staff Talk: What Is Your Favorite K-Drama With Both Action And Romance?

In this edition of Soompi & Viki Staff Talk, our staff members discuss our favorite K-dramas that mesh elements of both action and romance.

Here are the selections of some of our staff:

With plenty of exhilarating action, heart-fluttering romance, and even laugh-out-loud comedy, “Undercover High School” is the perfect drama if you’re craving a versatile action-romance drama. “Undercover High School” follows agent Jeong Hae Seong (Seo Kang Jun) who goes undercover as a high school student to track down Emperor Gojong’s missing gold. Jeong Hae Seong not only impresses with his action scenes that save the day—the drama also delves into the unexpected romance that unfolds with Jeong Hae Seong’s homeroom teacher Oh Soo Ah (Jin Ki Joo), who knows his undercover secret. I’m not usually a fan of action dramas, but “Undercover High School” does the perfect job of keeping the atmosphere lighthearted and enjoyable throughout!

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Blending great action with an inventive love story, “W” is a must-watch pick for anyone craving a unique action romance K-drama. Starring Lee Jong Suk as webtoon hero Kang Chul and Han Hyo Joo as surgeon Oh Yeon Joo, the drama seamlessly shifts between the real world and a comic book universe, so the constant twists and tension kept me hooked throughout the entire series. The chemistry between the leads feels electric as they fight to survive shifting timelines and dangerous villains, all while holding onto their growing love. It’s the kind of drama that gives you both adrenaline and butterflies at the same time, so I definitely recommend checking it out!

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An iconic blend of romance and action, “Descendants of the Sun” remains one of K-drama’s most unforgettable global hits. Set against the backdrop of war zones and disaster-stricken regions, the drama follows the relationship between soldier Yoo Si Jin (Song Joong Ki) and doctor Kang Mo Yeon (Song Hye Kyo). Their love story unfolds in the most unpredictable circumstances—amid life-or-death missions, moral dilemmas, and long separations—making every reunion feel deeply emotional. What I truly love about the drama is how seamlessly it balances action with heartfelt romance, never letting one overshadow the other. I think the chemistry between the leads really anchors the story and makes it an unforgettable drama that I can watch over and over again!

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I think there is no better blend of action and romance than the drama “Healer,” which is about night courier Seo Jung Hoo (Ji Chang Wook) as he is tasked with protecting news reporter Chae Young Shin (Park Min Young). What I love about “Healer” is how the action is so directly woven into the romance. Under disguise, Seo Jung Hoo really puts his life on the line to protect Chae Young Shin, and she also works with him to carry out dangerous missions while eventually discovering his true identity, leading to the most exhilarating love line I have ever seen in a K-drama.

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Set in a newly built apartment complex placed under quarantine during a mysterious infectious outbreak, “Happiness” unfolds as residents struggle with fear, suspicion, and the instinct to survive. What makes this drama especially engaging is its focus on character amid the suspense. Han Hyo Joo brings a calm presence to Yoon Sae Bom, while Park Hyung Sik adds quiet strength as Jung Yi Hyun. Together, their grounded relationship offers moments of hope in an increasingly unstable environment. More than just a survival action thriller, “Happiness” takes a thoughtful look at human nature under pressure and also provides some sweetness with the romance between the leads. I definitely recommend watching if you’re looking for a drama that blends action with emotional depth!

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