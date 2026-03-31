Wi Ha Joon And Park Min Young Sneak Into Kim Geum Soon’s Secret Vault In “Siren's Kiss”

tvN’s Monday–Tuesday drama “Siren’s Kiss” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Siren’s Kiss” is a romance thriller that follows inspector Cha Woo Seok (Wi Ha Joon) as he investigates an insurance fraud case involving people who all died after falling in love with Han Seol Ah (Park Min Young), a mesmerizing woman suspected to be at the center of it all.

Spoilers

In the upcoming episode, Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok secretly enter a hidden vault to uncover the truth about Kim Sun Ae (Kim Geum Soon), the chairman of Royal Auction who is blinded by greed.

Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok have grown suspicious after massive insurance payouts were issued following a series of accidental destructions of artworks purchased by Royal Auction clients, including the Taemyung Foundation. Han Seol Ah, who is well aware of Kim Seon Ae’s business tactics of profiting behind the scenes by selling forgeries instead of originals—has been secretly investigating the truth behind the Taemyung Foundation fire and Kim Seon Ae’s real estate holdings under borrowed names.

The newly released stills show Han Seol Ah sneaking into Chairman Kim Sun Ae’s secret vault. While Seol Ah films every corner of the vault with her camera, Cha Woo Seok looks on in shock at the sheer volume of artworks stored inside. Some of the paintings in the vault were previously believed to have been destroyed in the fire, raising curiosity about whether Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok will be able to fully expose Kim Sun Ae’s true nature.

As Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok dig into Chairman Kim Sun Ae’s crimes, the identities of those responsible for destroying their families will also be revealed. It was previously revealed that Joo Hyun Soo (Park Ji An), an insurance fraudster who drove Cha Woo Seok’s younger sister to her death, was involved in Kim Sun Ae’s scheme.

Kim Sun Ae also has a past connection to Han Seol Ah, having ruined her father through a forgery scandal, suggesting that their ill-fated relationship runs deep. Attention is focused on the intense confrontation between Han Seol Ah and Cha Woo Seok and their sworn enemies Kim Sun Ae and Joo Hyun Soo.

The next episode will air on March 31 at 8:50 p.m. KST.

While you wait, watch Park Min Young in “Love in Contract” below:

Watch Now

Also check out Wi Ha Joon in “The Midnight Romance in Hagwon”:

Watch Now

Source (1)