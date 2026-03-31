“Still Shining” Apologizes After Criticism Of Drinking And Driving Scenes

JTBC’s drama “Still Shining” has apologized following controversy over scenes perceived to depict drunk and hangover driving.

Starring GOT7’s Park Jinyoung and Kim Min Ju, “Still Shining” tells the story of young people who once shared a world of their own and gradually become the light in one another’s lives.

Previously, the drama’s Episode 7 featured a scene in which Yeon Tae Seo (Park Jinyoung) is shown driving to Seoul despite earlier being encouraged to drink while dining with his grandfather, and later appearing in a setting with visible soju bottles alongside Park So Hyun (Kim Ji Hyun).

Episode 8 further fueled criticism with a scene in which Bae Sung Chan (Shin Jae Ha) drinks heavily late at night and remarks, “I can’t drive anyway,” and “I’ll leave quietly once I sober up.” However, despite acknowledging that he had been drinking, he ultimately gets behind the wheel early, driven by jealousy toward his former lover.

The scenes sparked backlash for appearing to depict drunk or hangover driving, prompting viewer complaints. One viewer also filed a formal complaint with the Korea Communications Standards Commission.

On March 31, the production team responded, saying, “We humbly accept the criticism and will take extra care to prevent similar issues from occurring in the future.”

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