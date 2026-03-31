Kwon Eunbi Parts Ways With Woollim Entertainment

Kwon Eunbi has parted ways with Woollim Entertainment.

On March 31, Woollim Entertainment released the following statement:

Hello, this is Woollim Entertainment.

We would like to inform you that our exclusive contract with our artist KWON EUNBI has come to an end.

Following discussions with the artist, we have decided to conclude our exclusive contract while respecting each other’s opinions.

We sincerely thank KWON EUNBI for her hard work and dedication, and for showing us a wide range of talents throughout the years.

We will continue to wholeheartedly support KWON EUNBI in her new journey ahead.

We would also like to express our deepest gratitude to the fans who have always supported KWON EUNBI , and we kindly ask for your continued love and support for her future endeavors.

Thank you.