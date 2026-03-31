Choo Sung Hoon, Daesung, And Kim Jong Kook Bring High-Energy Chaos To Japan In Posters For New Travel Variety Show

SBS Plus’s upcoming variety show “Manly Men’s Way of Traveling” (literal title) has unveiled two new posters highlighting the chemistry between Choo Sung Hoon, Kim Jong Kook, and Daesung.

“Manly Men’s Way of Traveling” is a raw, instinct-driven travel reality show that follows three extreme MBTI type P men on an unfiltered adventure. Starring Choo Sung Hoon, Kim Jong Kook, and BIGBANG’s Daesung, the show promises an adrenaline-filled bromance journey packed with playful competitiveness, over-the-top bravado, and childlike antics.

In the newly released posters, the trio—who chose Japan’s Kyushu as their first destination—are seen dressed in region-inspired yukata, striking bold, roaring poses as if taking over the country. Set against scenic backdrops of the sea and gardens, they radiate high energy and strong presence, building anticipation for the dynamic synergy they’ll showcase.

“Manly Men’s Way of Traveling” premieres on April 21 at 8:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Kim Jong Kook on “Running Man” below:

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