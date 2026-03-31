Oh Dae Hwan Navigates A Wild Family Mix-Up After Accident Alters His Memory In New Film “Mismatch”

The upcoming comedy film “Mismatch” has confirmed its premiere date and unveiled its main poster!

“Mismatch” tells the story of Bong Soo, a man whose relationships with his family and those around him are thrown into chaos after a sudden accident causes his memory to malfunction. The wife who once ruled over him as both the head of the household and a company CEO suddenly becomes his daughter. His nagging father turns into his rebellious younger brother, his lifelong best friend becomes a flirtatious wife, and his only sibling transforms into a boss he must respectfully serve at work.

The newly released main poster captures this ultimate “relationship mismatch” in a single frame. Bong Soo wears a slightly dazed, offbeat smile, while speech bubbles and arrows above the surrounding characters highlight their switched roles, clearly illustrating his distorted memory. The tagline, “Our family is completely messed up!” further teases the chaos to come.

Through its black comedy, “Mismatch” explores the playful yet thought-provoking idea of what would happen if your relationships were suddenly turned upside down, promising both relatable moments and plenty of laughs.

Oh Dae Hwan stars as Bong Soo, portraying a clumsy yet dependable character. Oh Yoon Ah plays Ban Sung Hye, the strong-willed wife holding together a chaotic household, bringing a grounded charm with her mix of warmth and sharpness. The film also features a solid supporting cast, including Ahn Suk Hwan as the conservative father Seok Gu, Lee Joon Hyuk as Bong Soo’s close friend Sang Young, Ko Kyu Phil as his immature younger brother Man Soo, and Shin Soo Yeon as his teenage daughter Ji Yoon.

“Mismatch” will hit theaters nationwide on April 23.

In the meantime, watch Oh Dae Hwan in “My Troublesome Star” below:

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