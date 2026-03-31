Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, And Han Yu Jin's New Group AND2BLE Reveals Debut Date, Teasers, And Instagram Account

Mark your calendars for the debut of YH Entertainment’s new boy group AND2BLE!

On April 1 at midnight KST, AND2BLE—an upcoming boy group that will include former ZEROBASEONE members Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, and Han Yu Jin—launched their official Instagram account.

In addition to unveiling their first teaser image, AND2BLE confirmed that they will be debuting on May 26.

Follow AND2BLE on Instagram here, and check out all of their new teasers below!

While you wait for AND2BLE’s debut, watch Zhang Hao, Ricky, Kim Gyu Vin, and Han Yu Jin in “CAMP ZEROBASEONE” below:

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