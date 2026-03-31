Watch: KATSEYE Reveals Comeback Schedule And Teasers For New Single 'PINKY UP'

Updated April 1 KST:

KATSEYE has released a comeback scheduler for their upcoming return with “PINKY UP”!

Original Article:

Mark your calendars for KATSEYE’s return!

On March 31 local time, KATSEYE officially announced the release date for their upcoming single “PINKY UP.”

The group has also unveiled several fun teasers for the single, which is due out on April 9 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET.

Check out all of KATSEYE’s new teasers for “PINKY UP” below!