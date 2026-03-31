Watch: STAYC's Agency's New Girl Group UNCHILD With Na Ha Eun Reveals Debut Date And Social Media Accounts

Mark your calendars for the debut of High Up Entertainment’s new girl group!

On April 1 at midnight KST, High Up Entertainment officially kicked off the countdown to the debut of their upcoming girl group UNCHILD, which will mark their first new group since debuting STAYC six years ago.

Notably, UNCHILD will include Na Ha Eun, who rose to fame as a child dancer before briefly becoming a SM Entertainment trainee. After parting ways with SM Entertainment, Na Ha Eun signed with High Up Entertainment in 2024.

UNCHILD will debut with their first single “We Are UNCHILD” on April 21 at 6 p.m. KST.

In addition to releasing several playful teaser videos for their upcoming debut, UNCHILD has now launched a number of official social media accounts as well.

Check out UNCHILD’s new teasers and social media accounts below!