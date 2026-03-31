"XO, Kitty" Season 3 Soundtrack To Feature BTS's V, aespa, ENHYPEN, NMIXX, MEOVV, And More
Netflix’s “XO, Kitty” has revealed the track list for its Season 3 soundtrack!
On March 31 local time, Rolling Stone magazine published a sneak peek of the track list for the upcoming third season of “XO, Kitty”—the spin-off of the popular “To All the Boys” series based on the bestselling novels by Jenny Han.
Season 3 of “XO, Kitty” will feature songs by aespa, BTS’s V and UMI, ENHYPEN, NMIXX, MEOVV, SEVENTEEN’s The8, NEXZ, BTOB’s Peniel, VCHA (GIRLSET), and MAKAMAKA.
Check out all of the songs included in the track list sneak peek below!
- Willy Beaman, ZBRAS – “All My Friends”
- VCHA (GIRLSET) – “Go Getter”
- aespa – “Whiplash”
- BTOB’s Peniel – “Favorite Son”
- Fletcher – “On Fire Again”
- UMI & BTS’s V – “wherever u r”
- MEOVV – “MEOW”
- Ashe – “Moral of the Story”
- ENHYPEN – “Go Big or Go Home”
- NEXZ – “Slo-mo”
- NMIXX – “Soñar (Breaker)”
- MAKAMAKA – “I AM”
- MARO – “Am i not enough for now”
- Griff (ft. Sigrid) – “Head On Fire”
- SEVENTEEN – “Skyfall” (The8 solo)
- Marina – “About Love”
Season 3 of “XO, Kitty” will premiere on April 2.
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