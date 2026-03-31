'XO, Kitty' Season 3 Soundtrack To Feature BTS's V, aespa, ENHYPEN, NMIXX, MEOVV, And More

Netflix’s “XO, Kitty” has revealed the track list for its Season 3 soundtrack!

On March 31 local time, Rolling Stone magazine published a sneak peek of the track list for the upcoming third season of “XO, Kitty”—the spin-off of the popular “To All the Boys” series based on the bestselling novels by Jenny Han.

Season 3 of “XO, Kitty” will feature songs by aespa, BTS’s V and UMI, ENHYPEN, NMIXX, MEOVV, SEVENTEEN’s The8, NEXZ, BTOB’s Peniel, VCHA (GIRLSET), and MAKAMAKA.

Check out all of the songs included in the track list sneak peek below!

Willy Beaman, ZBRAS – “All My Friends” VCHA (GIRLSET) – “Go Getter” aespa – “Whiplash” BTOB’s Peniel – “Favorite Son” Fletcher – “On Fire Again” UMI & BTS’s V – “wherever u r” MEOVV – “MEOW” Ashe – “Moral of the Story” ENHYPEN – “Go Big or Go Home” NEXZ – “Slo-mo” NMIXX – “Soñar (Breaker)” MAKAMAKA – “I AM” MARO – “Am i not enough for now” Griff (ft. Sigrid) – “Head On Fire” SEVENTEEN – “Skyfall” (The8 solo) Marina – “About Love”

Season 3 of “XO, Kitty” will premiere on April 2.

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