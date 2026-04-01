'Climax' Kicks Off 2nd Half On Ratings Rise As 'Siren's Kiss' Heads Into Final Week

“Climax” entered the second half of its run on a rise in viewership!

On March 31, the suspenseful drama starring Ju Ji Hoon and Ha Ji Won enjoyed a modest increase in its viewership ratings as it kicked off its second half. According to Nielsen Korea, the sixth episode of “Climax” scored an average nationwide rating of 3.5 percent.

Meanwhile, tvN’s “Siren’s Kiss” took first place in its time slot across all cable channels ahead of the final week of its run. The romance thriller starring Park Min Young and Wi Ha Joon, which has just two episodes left to go, earned an average nationwide rating of 4.4 percent for the night.

Watch full episodes of “Climax” with subtitles on Viki below:

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