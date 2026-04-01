Ryu Hwayoung Announces Marriage

Ryu Hwayoung will be tying the knot this September!

On April 1, an acquaintance familiar with the couple said Ryu Hwayoung and her fiancé, a businessman three years her senior, recently decided to marry, and the wedding will be held privately with family members and close acquaintances in attendance.

In response to the report, Ryu Hwayoung shared a post on her Instagram announcing her marriage. She wrote:

I sincerely thank everyone for the warm blessings and support, which have exceeded my expectations.

I also take this opportunity to share my gratitude with those I was unable to thank personally.

I would appreciate your warm support as we move forward on this journey. With excitement and certainty,

we have chosen to walk the same path together. Beyond love,

we have decided to become everything to each other. September 12, 2026

We are getting married.

Ryu Hwayoung debuted as a new member of the girl group T-ara in 2010. She left the group in 2012 and moved into acting, appearing in various projects including the dramas “Ex-Girlfriends’ Club,” “Come Back Alive,” “My Father Is Strange,” and “MAD DOG” as well as the film “Exist Within.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Ryu Hwayoung in “Exist Within” on Viki:

Watch Now

Source (1) (2)