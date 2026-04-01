Lee Tae Ri Announces Marriage

Actor Lee Tae Ri is getting married next month!

On April 1, Lee Tae Ri’s agency Y1 Entertainment announced the happy news through the following official statement:

Hello, this is Y1 Entertainment.

Actor Lee Tae Ri will be tying the knot this coming May to someone very special to him.

His fiancée is a non-celebrity, and based on deep trust and affection for one another, the two have promised to spend their lives together. The wedding ceremony will be held quietly and meaningfully, with only their families and close acquaintances in attendance.

Out of consideration for his non-celebrity fiancée and both families, we ask for your generous understanding that details of the ceremony—including the specific date, time, and venue—will not be disclosed.

We would be grateful if you could send warm blessings and support to actor Lee Tae Ri as he stands at a new starting line in life. Lee Tae Ri will continue to greet you with his best through a variety of projects as an actor.

We sincerely thank you for the interest and love you always show, and we ask for your continued support for his journey ahead.

Thank you.