IU And Byeon Woo Seok Share Behind-The-Scenes Efforts To Weave Their 'Perfect Crown' Characters' Individuality Into Their Styling

MBC’s upcoming Friday-Saturday drama “Perfect Crown” has unveiled new stills featuring IU and Byeon Woo Seok in stunning outfits!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

On April 1, MBC released stills of IU and Byeon Woo Seok’s characters along with remarks from IU and Byeon Woo Seok, who personally dished on their characters’ styling concepts.

IU shared, “Seong Hui Ju is a character from a chaebol family, but at the same time she also has the qualities of a celebrity who draws attention and becomes a hot topic wherever she goes.” She added, “Her basic style is a CEO-like suit with a razor-sharp, perfectly parted hairstyle, but at times I also thought about styling her in as many different ways as possible—bold colors that intentionally go against the TPO (Time, Place, Occasion), a light dress, or jeans with red sneakers—so that she can command attention within the drama’s world.”

Byeon Woo Seok also shared some behind-the-scenes details about establishing the styling concept for his character, saying, “We started from the premise that the royal family has continued on into modern times, and we tried to capture both the advanced era we live in now and traditional beauty by blending them together. I tried on outfits while consulting with the costume team, and I developed the style by getting ideas that way.”

To bring the constitutional monarchy setting to life, Byeon Woo Seok personally took part in creating the costumes, repeatedly refining them as he went and offering detailed input.

“Perfect Crown” will premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

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And check out IU’s film “Shades of the Heart” below:

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