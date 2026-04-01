“Beyond The Bar” In Talks To Return For Season 2

JTBC’s “Beyond the Bar” may be getting a second season!

On April 1, a media outlet reported that JTBC’s “Beyond the Bar” is expected to return for a new season.

In response to the report, production company SLL said, “We are in the stage of discussing the production of Season 2, but details such as the specific schedule and cast have not yet been finalized.”

“Beyond the Bar” is a legal drama starring Jung Chaeyeon as Kang Hyo Min, a confident and compassionate but inexperienced rookie attorney at the law firm Yullim. Under the mentorship of Yoon Seok Hoon (Lee Jin Uk), a cold but exceptionally skilled partner at the firm, Hyo Min gradually grows into a true lawyer as she navigates the challenges of the legal world. The drama also features Lee Hak Joo and Jeon Hye Bin as attorneys.

The drama received praise as a courtroom drama with a fresh perspective on love and as an office drama depicting a coming-of-age story. With nationwide ratings reaching 9.1 percent for “Beyond the Bar,” there is growing interest in whether the series will continue into a second season.

Are you excited for the potential new season? Stay tuned for more updates!

While you wait, watch Jung Chaeyeon in “Family by Choice” on Viki:

Watch Now

And check out Lee Jin Uk in “Dear Hyeri”here:

Watch Now

Source (1)