Byun Yo Han, Kim Jun Han, Esom, And Kim Jong Soo Confirmed For New Film

Byun Yo Han, Esom, Kim Jun Han, and Kim Jong Soo will be starring together in a new film!

On April 1, the film distributor announced, “The film ‘Scandal’ (working title) has brought together a strong cast including Byun Yo Han, Esom, Kim Jun Han, and Kim Jong Soo. The actors, who have started filming, showed intense tension and full engagement from their very first scenes together.”

“Scandal” centers on the Yedong Kwon family, who have run a dangerous illegal business for generations. After the eldest grandson of the second son dies, chaos erupts as family members compete for the position of the next heir.

Byun Yo Han stars as Park Ki Tae, who has long managed the day-to-day affairs of the Yedong Kwon family. Since childhood, he has shared every hardship with Kwon Do Young (Kim Jun Han). After Do Young’s father dies, Ki Tae steps up to make sure his friend can fully inherit the position of heir.

Esom plays Kwon So Hyun, the eldest daughter who moved to Seoul to escape her family and their dangerous legacy. Returning to the Kwon household after several years, she quickly senses the family’s changed atmosphere and finds herself at the center of an unpredictable battle for succession.

Kim Jun Han plays Kwon Do Young, the eldest grandson of the Yedong Kwon family. After his father dies, he is expected to inherit the family business naturally, but the elders doubt his abilities. Do Young leans on his friend Ki Tae and his younger sister So Hyun while secretly harboring the ambition to become a businessman.

Kim Jong Soo plays Kwon Byung Ryeol, the uncle who covets the position of heir, adding further suspense to the story.

The film will be directed by Kim Sun Kyung, marking his first feature-length commercial debut, with Byun Sung Hyun, director of the films “Good News” and “The Merciless,” serving as co-screenwriter.

“Scandal” is set to premiere in 2027. Stay tuned for more updates!

While waiting, watch Byun Yo Han in his film “Following” on Viki below:

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And Kim Jun Han in his currently airing drama “Mad Concrete Dreams”:

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