4 Irking Elements In Episodes 5-6 Of 'Phantom Lawyer'

“Phantom Lawyer” is reaching the first half of its run, and Shin I Rang (Yoo Yeon Seok) is on track to become the best lawyer in his field. Although, he is probably the only lawyer with the ability to actually see and talk with the dead victims. As he starts to master his bizarre yet amazing gift, the cases that arrive at his office also turn more complicated, adding a bit more gruesome and frustrating settings along the story. Here are some of the times that this show irked us during its latest episodes.

Warning: spoilers from episodes 5-6 ahead!

1. Han Na Hyun constantly antagonizing Shin I Rang

For someone who is supposed to be an ally, Han Na Hyun (Esom) surely knows how to play the villainess. Her character is far more complex than we are let on so far. She might have a sad backstory, but that doesn’t exactly motivate her actions. At times, she appears to be willing to open up to Shin I Rang, but the more he insists on his ability to see ghosts in front of her, the more she turns hostile toward him. This doesn’t mean she is hateful, though she might want to look like it. And her ambiguous personality ends up not only confusing the viewers but I Rang as well.

Furthermore, the new case I Rang is dealing with doesn’t make things any easier for him. His new client, brilliant scientist Jeon Sang Ho (cameo by Yoon Na Moo), is unable to accept that he is dead or that his wife appears to be the one who killed him. In that sense, this time around, I Rang struggles to fully understand the ghost he is supposed to help. And given his sensitive personality, Na Hyun doesn’t hesitate to use him to her advantage and to build her client’s (the ghost’s wife) defense, which also puts I Rang in a difficult situation.

2. Yang Do Kyung digging up information on Shin I Rang

But I Rang isn’t the only one looking for clues about Sang Ho’s murder. As this rookie lawyer starts to stand out more for his suspiciously accurate information and unusual actions, Yang Do Kyung (Kim Kyung Nam) also begins to get curious about him, and that isn’t a good thing. So far, Do Kyung hasn’t done anything against I Rang per se, but his eerie personality and greed make him seem dangerous somehow. Not to mention, he’s been colluding with some of the criminals whom I Rang has sent to jail.

Since he’s following him in the shadows, it surely won’t be long before Do Kyung can discover I Rang’s secret. Although, it is yet to be seen whether he will believe it or if he will be as skeptical as Na Hyun. In the meantime, Do Kyung takes the opportunity to frame I Rang for Sang Ho’s murder after he finds the man’s body hidden in the woods. Luckily, I Rang is able to clear all charges and even gets the chance to tease Do Kyung in his own way. But that doesn’t mean that this man isn’t a threat for I Rang.

3. The ghost’s emotional possession of Shin I Rang

From the beginning, Shin I Rang has been a big softy and has a weak spot for anyone who has been treated unfairly, which is why he is the perfect person to take on the ghosts’ cases. However, given the nature of the crime in these episodes, the ghost possessions of I Rang turn even more emotional and violent. So much so that he even goes after the man’s father-in-law, who is suspected to be the real murderer, after it is revealed that they had some discrepancies as a family. Despite the drama’s good balance between thriller and comedy until now, this time it definitely has a darker vibe.

This new development even makes I Rang’s mother intervene. Finally revealing that she is aware of her son’s strange gift to see ghosts, she begs him to get rid of all the amulets that seem to be bringing them to him. But I Rang is already emotionally invested in his work. Not only as a lawyer, since we’ve seen very little of him in court, but as a helper for all the people who, very much like him, have struggled in life. He might not be the smartest or strongest of male leads; he might even be a bit of a fool, but he has a heart so brave that no one can deny he is perfect for this job.

4. The discovery of the murderer’s true identity

In the end, everything resolves rather hastily. After making several twists and turns that hide the identity of Sang Ho’s murderer, I Rang, with Na Hyun’s help, eventually discovers that it was his colleague, driven by jealousy and greed, who killed him. Not only that, but the man’s twisted personality and his cruelty toward animals make his actions all the more despicable and disgusting to watch. And though they catch the bad guy and karma quite literally bites him, this ending feels a little bit more bittersweet than the others.

Sang Ho is able to find the cure that his father-in-law so desperately needed, saving his wife and her family, but the man is still losing his own son and life in the process. So, despite sending his client peacefully to the afterlife, the emotional and physical strain on I Rang is more than evident. But who should this lawyer be more afraid of? The evil spirits that might be sneaking around him, or the living enemies that are after his head? We will find out about it in the next episodes of “Phantom Lawyer”!

Keep up with the latest episodes of “Phantom Lawyer” here:

Watch Now

Andy zar is an avid drama watcher, from K-dramas to C-dramas, she believes any weekend is a good weekend to enjoy 12 hours of binge-watching dramas. She loves romance, web comics, and K-pop. Her favorite groups are EXO, TWICE, Red Velvet, and BOL4. Find her on Instagram @wuaitboni.

Currently watching: “Phantom Lawyer”

Plans to watch: “Yumi’s Cells 3“