Kim Go Eun And Kim Jae Won Share Sweet Chemistry In New Posters For “Yumi’s Cells 3”

“Yumi’s Cells 3” has shared new character posters of Kim Go Eun and Kim Jae Won!

“Yumi’s Cells” tells the story of an ordinary office worker named Yumi (Kim Go Eun)—from the point of view of the many brain cells in her head controlling her every thought, feeling, and action. Yumi, who has become a famous writer by Season 3, goes through big changes when she meets Soon Rok (Kim Jae Won).

The newly released character posters highlight the sweet chemistry between Yumi, who has become a star writer but still struggles with love, and Soon Rok, a principled man who is surprisingly a homebody. Yumi, who had been living a dull and uneventful life, begins to experience change with Soon Rok’s arrival.

Anticipation is building for the performances of Yumi’s charming cells, from her bored-looking Writer Cell—now the Prime Cell—to the return of her Love Cell as well as the “No-No Cell” forming an X sign.

The next poster highlights the transformation of Soon Rok, a principled editorial PD at Julie Publishing who delivers the blunt, no-sugarcoated truth despite his sweet-looking face. Though he is a homebody who gets by in low-energy mode outside the home, meeting Yumi recharges him even when he’s out.

Viewers can look forward to the diverse characters in Soon Rok’s Cell Village regaining their energy as he falls in love. The appearance of a mysterious large cell with a blushing face further heightens anticipation for Yumi and Soon Rok’s romance. The production team remarked, “The heart of Yumi, who had been leading a peaceful life, begins to unexpectedly flutter after Soon Rok’s appearance. The shift in the relationship between Yumi and Soon Rok, who initially started off on bad terms, will bring both heart-fluttering excitement and laughter to viewers.”

“Yumi’s Cells 3” will premiere on April 13 at 6 p.m. KST.

Check out teasers for the drama with English subtitles below!

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