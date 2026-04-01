ELLE Korea Previews IU And Byeon Woo Seok's Photo Shoot With Fun April Fools' Post
A photo shoot featuring IU and Byeon Woo Seok is coming soon!
On April 1, ELLE Korea uploaded a wedding invitation-style post previewing a Special Edition pictorial starring the “Perfect Crown” stars IU and Byeon Woo Seok. The link to the “mobile invitation” shares that the Special Edition will be unveiled on April 2.
Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king. The drama is set to premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST.