ELLE Korea Previews IU And Byeon Woo Seok's Photo Shoot With Fun April Fools' Post

A photo shoot featuring IU and Byeon Woo Seok is coming soon!

On April 1, ELLE Korea uploaded a wedding invitation-style post previewing a Special Edition pictorial starring the “Perfect Crown” stars IU and Byeon Woo Seok. The link to the “mobile invitation” shares that the Special Edition will be unveiled on April 2.

#ELLEstar #아이유 #변우석



We‘re getting married💘

아이유와 변우석 두 사람이 귀한 인연으로 맺어진 날, 여러분들을 그 특별한 순간에 초대합니다. 다른 곳을 바라보던 두 사람이 이제는 서로를 바라보고자 합니다. 따뜻한 봄 날 그 특별한 순간을 4월 2일 함께 축하해 주세요✨



더 자세한 일정과… pic.twitter.com/zHXeEMO7cr — ELLE Korea 엘르 (@ELLE_KOREA) April 1, 2026

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” tells the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king. The drama is set to premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST.