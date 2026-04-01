Park Hoon In Talks To Star In New Baseball Drama Previously Offered To Jung Sung Il

Park Hoon may be joining the upcoming baseball drama “Full Count” (literal title).

On April 1, his agency Artist Company shared, “Park Hoon is positively reviewing an offer to star in SBS’s new drama ‘Full Count.’”

He has been offered the role of Jo Dong Hee, the pitching coach of the team “Stars.”

The role was previously offered to Jung Sung Il, who was in talks to star in the drama. However, due to scheduling and other factors, he ultimately decided not to join the project.

Kim Rae Won is reportedly in talks to play Hwang Jin Ho, a fellow coach and acting manager on the same team.

“Full Count” will depict the intense competition among coaches in the world of professional baseball. The drama will be helmed by director Ham Joon Ho, known for “Payback: Money and Power” and “Love Scout.”

Park Hoon previously worked with Ham Joon Ho on “Payback: Money and Power,” where he played elite special prosecutor Hwang Gi Seok.

“Full Count” is set to begin filming in April. Stay tuned for further updates!

In the meantime, watch Park Hoon in “12.12: The Day” below:

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