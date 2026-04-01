Koo Kyo Hwan Calls “We Are All Trying Here” His ‘Leaked Diary’ And Applauds Go Youn Jung’s Performance

Koo Kyo Hwan has shared his thoughts on his upcoming JTBC drama “We Are All Trying Here.”

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

Koo Kyo Hwan takes on the role of Hwang Dong Man, a man who has remained stuck in place for 20 years while his once like-minded friends—who shared dreams of filmmaking—have all gone on to become successful producers, PDs, and directors. In an effort to suppress his own sense of worthlessness, he constantly pours out long-winded monologues to those around him.

Recalling the moment he first read the script and encountered Hwang Dong Man, Koo Kyo Hwan described it in one striking sentence: “It felt like my diary had been leaked.” He added, “By the time I finished reading, it felt like I had secretly peeked into everyone’s diary,” expressing admiration for writer Park Hae Young’s sharp insight in fearlessly revealing the inner truths people would rather hide.

He also shared one of Hwang Dong Man’s lines: “That’s the kind of guy I am. If someone shows me even a small kindness, I’d give them everything. But why should I be nice to people who don’t like me? I’m like litmus paper—if they’re acidic, I’m acidic; if they’re alkaline, I’m alkaline.” He explained, “I was surprised and fascinated to see words I often use unconsciously in my daily life naturally coming out through the character.”

Another key point of interest in the drama is his chemistry with Go Youn Jung, who plays film company planning PD Byun Eun Ah. Koo Kyo Hwan explained their dynamic, saying, “She leads Hwang Dong Man to look more closely at his own emotions and brings him a sense of comfort.” He added that Dong Man, who had been barely holding himself together through constant chatter to mask his insecurities, finally begins to quiet down and gains the courage to face his inner turmoil after meeting her.

Koo Kyo Hwan also praised Go Youn Jung’s acting, saying, “She has a bright, easygoing innocence while also possessing the maturity to embrace others. The more I see her, the more fascinating and admirable she is.” He further complimented her performance style, saying, “She’s an actress who can speak through her eyes without even opening her mouth. There were many scenes where Dong Man talks nonstop while Eun Ah simply listens, but by the end of the scene, it felt like I had heard her voice all along.”

“We Are All Trying Here” will premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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