Seo Hye Won Belatedly Revealed To Have Tied The Knot Earlier This Year

Seo Hye Won has been revealed to have tied the knot with her non-celebrity husband earlier this year.

On April 1, MK Sports reported that the actress quietly got married in a private ceremony earlier this year in a private ceremony attended only by both families.

Seo Hye Won shared, “I’ve gained a precious partner with whom I’ve promised to share life together as a married couple.”

On the same day, her agency confirmed the news, stating, “Seo Hye Won got married earlier this year. Instead of a formal wedding, the couple held a small gathering with only their families.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Seo Hye Won in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

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Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews