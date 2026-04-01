Seo Hye Won Belatedly Revealed To Have Tied The Knot Earlier This Year

Seo Hye Won Belatedly Revealed To Have Tied The Knot Earlier This Year

Celeb
Apr 01, 2026
by M Lim

Seo Hye Won has been revealed to have tied the knot with her non-celebrity husband earlier this year.

On April 1, MK Sports reported that the actress quietly got married in a private ceremony earlier this year in a private ceremony attended only by both families.

Seo Hye Won shared, “I’ve gained a precious partner with whom I’ve promised to share life together as a married couple.”

On the same day, her agency confirmed the news, stating, “Seo Hye Won got married earlier this year. Instead of a formal wedding, the couple held a small gathering with only their families.”

Congratulations to the happy couple!

Watch Seo Hye Won in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

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Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews

Seo Hye Won
XPN

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