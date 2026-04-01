Seo Hye Won Belatedly Revealed To Have Tied The Knot Earlier This Year
Seo Hye Won has been revealed to have tied the knot with her non-celebrity husband earlier this year.
On April 1, MK Sports reported that the actress quietly got married in a private ceremony earlier this year in a private ceremony attended only by both families.
Seo Hye Won shared, “I’ve gained a precious partner with whom I’ve promised to share life together as a married couple.”
On the same day, her agency confirmed the news, stating, “Seo Hye Won got married earlier this year. Instead of a formal wedding, the couple held a small gathering with only their families.”
Congratulations to the happy couple!
Watch Seo Hye Won in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:
Top Photo Credit: Xportsnews