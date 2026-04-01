Lee Jin Woo’s Feelings For Choi Gyu Ri Grow As Choi Woo Jin Shows Subtle Jealousy In “Cabbage Your Life”

“Cabbage Your Life” has unveiled new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

“Cabbage Your Life” follows the chaotic story of Sung Tae Hoon’s (Park Sung Woong) city family, who suddenly find themselves living in Yeonriri village as they struggle to make their way back to Seoul.

Spoilers

Previously, Sung Ji Cheon (Lee Jin Woo)—the eldest son of Sung Tae Hoon (Park Sung Woong) and Jo Mi Ryeo (Lee Soo Kyung)—followed his demoted father to the rural village of Yeonriri, marking a turning point in his life. While spending time alone in the village, he had a memorable first meeting with Im Bo Mi (Choi Gyu Ri), the only daughter of village head Im Joo Hyung (Lee Seo Hwan) and Nam Hye Sun (Nam Kwon Ah). As Ji Cheon gradually adapted to rural life, he began to develop feelings for Bo Mi, hinting at a budding romance.

In contrast to the tension between their parents, the two have grown closer while working together on the farm.

Newly released stills reveal Ji Cheon completely smitten with Bo Mi. Dressed in a somewhat comical outfit with a wide-brimmed pink hat, Ji Cheon visits the school to pick up his younger brothers, Sung Ji Sang (Seo Yoon Hyuk) and Sung Ji Gu (Yang Woo Hyuk), where he unexpectedly runs into Bo Mi. Unlike Ji Cheon, who is caught off guard by the surprise encounter, Bo Mi greets him with a bright smile, stirring his emotions. Whether or not they are aware of the strained relationship between their fathers—now at odds—their honest feelings for each other make for an intriguing dynamic.

At that moment, Park Soon Kyung (Choi Woo Jin), who has been watching their interaction, approaches Ji Cheon first for a handshake. Becoming aware of the “newcomer” Ji Cheon, Soon Kyung subtly keeps him in check, revealing a hint of jealousy. As Soon Kyung harbors unrequited feelings for Bo Mi, attention is turning to the brewing rivalry between the two men.

The next episode of “Cabbage Your Life” will air on April 2 at 9:50 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Lee Jin Woo in “Namib” on Viki:

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