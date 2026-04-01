NCT 127's 'Sticker' Becomes Their 4th MV To Hit 100 Million Views

NCT 127 has hit the 100 million mark on YouTube with yet another music video!

On April 1 at around 7:51 p.m. KST, NCT 127’s music video for “Sticker” surpassed 100 million views on YouTube, making it their fourth music video to do so after “Cherry Bomb,” “Kick It,” and “2 Baddies.”

NCT 127 originally released the music video for “Sticker” on September 17, 2021 at 1 p.m. KST, meaning that it took just over four years, six months, and 15 days to reach the milestone.

Congratulations to NCT 127!

Watch the “Sticker” music video again below: