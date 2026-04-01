'Perfect Crown' Reveals Star-Studded OST Lineup

MBC’s upcoming drama “Perfect Crown” has revealed the star-studded lineup for its original soundtrack (OST)!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

The artists who will be lending their voices to the upcoming OST include BIBI, KiiiKiii, BOYNEXTDOOR, RIIZE, HANRORO, WOODZ (Cho Seung Youn), So Soo Bin, hrtz.wav, Sam Kim, sonlmor’s Im Joong Won, and ALEPH.

“Perfect Crown” will premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST. Check out the latest teaser for the drama here!

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

Watch Now

And check out IU’s film “Shades of the Heart” below:

Watch Now