Watch: BTS Makes Hilarious Transformations In 'Oldboy'-Inspired MV For '2.0'

BTS is back with a fun new music video!

On April 2 at midnight KST, BTS released the music video for “2.0,” one of the B-sides from their new album “ARIRANG.”

Referencing the classic 2003 film “Oldboy” by director Park Chan Wook, the music video features memorable transformations by the BTS members, who make a dramatic entrance reminiscent of the movie’s iconic hallway fight scene.

“2.0,” which includes lyrics penned by RM, j-hope, V, Jungkook, and Suga, is described by BIGHIT MUSIC as a song about the BTS of right now, having entered a new phase following the change and growth of their past.

Check out BTS’s new music video for “2.0” below!

Watch BTS’s docu-series “BREAK THE SILENCE” wth subtitles on Viki below:

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