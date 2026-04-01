iKON Announces First Stops For New World Tour 'FOUREVER'

iKON is gearing up for a new world tour!

On April 1, iKON officially announced their plans for their upcoming world tour “FOUREVER.”

After kicking off their tour with two nights of concerts at Seoul’s Jangchung Arena on May 16 and 17, iKON will be performing in Tokyo, Jakarta, Bangkok, Manila, Taipei, Singapore, Kobe, Kuala Lumpur, Mexico City, Sao Paulo, and Santiago.

The group will also be performing in other cities across Europe, North America, South America, and Asia.

Stay tuned for more information on the dates and details of iKON’s upcoming world tour!