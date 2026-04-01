BLACKPINK's Lisa Announces Las Vegas Residency 'VIVA LA LISA' At Caesars Palace

BLACKPINK’s Lisa is heading to Las Vegas!

This fall, Lisa will be performing a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

Lisa’s residency, “VIVA LA LISA,” will run for four shows across two weekends: the singer will be taking the stage on November 13 and 14, followed by November 27 and 28.

Tickets will go on presale for fans on April 22 at 10 a.m. PT, and the general sale will begin on April 23 at 10 a.m. PT.