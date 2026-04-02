Olympic Figure Skater Cha Jun Hwan Signs With Fantagio

Olympic figure skater Cha Jun Hwan has joined Fantagio!

On April 2, OSEN reported that Cha Jun Hwan signed an exclusive contract with Fantagio. In response to the report, a source from Fantagio confirmed, “It is true that we signed an exclusive contract with Cha Jun Hwan.”

Born in 2001, Cha Jun Hwan is currently active as a figure skating athlete. In 2018, Cha Jun Hwan became the first Korean male figure skater to win a medal at the Grand Prix of Figure Skating. He also won gold at the 2022 Four Continents Championships and won a medal the following year at the 2023 World Figure Skating Championships.

At the 9th Asian Winter Games Harbin 2025, Cha Jun Hwan won a gold medal, and at the 25th Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, he finished at No. 4, recording his personal best record at the Olympic Winter Games.

Previously, Cha Jun Hwan starred on JTBC’s “Ask Us Anything” and shared, “I was a child actor but transitioned into an athlete. After retiring, I want to try becoming an actor.” Fantagio marks Cha Jun Hwan’s first exclusive contract with an entertainment agency.

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