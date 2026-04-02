Koo Kyo Hwan Shamelessly Lies On The Dining Table Despite Being Surrounded By Go Youn Jung, Oh Jung Se, And More In “We Are All Trying Here” Poster

JTBC’s upcoming drama “We Are All Trying Here” has unveiled a new group poster!

“We Are All Trying Here” tells the story of Hwang Dong Man (Koo Kyo Hwan), who, surrounded by successful friends, believes he is the only one whose life isn’t working out. Consumed by anguish, envy, and jealousy, he sets out on a journey in search of peace.

The poster centers on Hwang Dong Man, lying proudly on the dining table, surrounded by 12 people. They include his older brother Hwang Jin Man (Park Hae Joon); film producer Byun Eun Ah (Go Youn Jung) and her CEO of the production company Choi Dong Hyun (Choi Won Young); actress Oh Jung Hee (Bae Jong Ok) and her daughter Jang Mi Ran (Han Sun Hwa); and his group of filmmakers: Park Kyung Se (Oh Jung Se), Go Hye Jin (Kang Mal Geum), Park Young Soo (Jeon Bae Soo), Lee Jun Hwan (Sim Hee Sub), Lee Ki Ri (Bae Myung Jin), Woo Seung Tae (Jo Min Guk), and Choi Hyo Jin (Park Ye Ni).

For 20 years, Hwang Dong Man has dreamed of making his directorial debut, yet to the world, he seems utterly shameless. Ignoring age and decorum, he treats the dining table like his own bedroom, sprawled out in a display of pure childishness. Along with the text that reads, “We used to be close—back when we all were nothing,” he spreads his envy and jealousy wherever he goes, unable to bear seeing others succeed.

“We Are All Trying Here” is set to premiere on April 18 at 10:40 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Koo Kyo Hwan’s film “Once We Were Us” on Viki:

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And Go Youn Jung in “He Is Psychometric” below:

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