Tiffany Young Signs With New Agency

Girls’ Generation’s Tiffany Young is set to make a new leap forward as she signs with a new agency!

On April 2, the Korea branch of Pacific Music Group (PMG) announced, “We have signed Tiffany Young as our first affiliated artist. Tiffany Young is currently carrying out worldwide activities as a solo artist, and she will continue to move even more actively on the global stage. We will spare no effort in providing our full support across every aspect of her artistic activities going forward.”

Tiffany Young also shared her thoughts and gratitude on her Instagram as shown below:

Also check out Tiffany Young’s stunning profile photos below!

Wishing Tiffany all the best on her new journey!

Check out Tiffany Young in “Reborn Rich”:

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