Rainbow's Go Woori Announces Pregnancy

Go Woori is expecting her first child!

On April 1, Go Woori appeared on “Radio Star” as a guest and shared the happy news of her pregnancy. She revealed her pink pregnancy badge and shared that she is seven weeks along, noting that she received the invitation to the show just one day after seeing two lines on her pregnancy test.

Previously last year, Go Woori appeared on a talk show on SBS Life, where she shared her concerns about pregnancy, explaining that she had to unexpectedly put her plans to have a child on hold. During that appearance, several shamans predicted that she would conceive soon and achieve great success. Following the broadcast, Go Woori also shared photos on her Instagram, officially announcing the happy news to her fans.

She wrote:

Hello, everyone!!

Yes, I’m pregnant. I’ve been spending time quietly and being extra careful until reaching a more stable stage.^^ The baby’s nickname is “Bokdeongi.” Please send lots of support and love so that the baby can be born in good health without any trouble.

And I hope you all receive lots of blessings too. By the way.. Do you think I suit being a boy mom? Or a girl mom? Haha I’m curious!!

Along with the pregnancy news, Go Woori also announced the launch of her personal YouTube channel. Check out her YouTube channel here!

Go Woori tied the knot earlier in October 2022. Congratulations to Go Woori!

Watch Go Woori in “Gaus Electronics” on Viki:

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