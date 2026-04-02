IU And Byeon Woo Seok Highlight Their Strong Chemistry And Characters’ Bond In “Perfect Crown”

IU and Byeon Woo Seok have shared their thoughts on their upcoming drama “Perfect Crown”!

Set in an alternate universe where modern-day Korea is a constitutional monarchy, “Perfect Crown” will tell the love story of Seong Hui Ju (IU), a chaebol heiress who has everything but is only a commoner in status, and Grand Prince Ian (Byeon Woo Seok), a prince who has nothing despite being the son of the king.

Ahead of the drama’s premiere, IU and Byeon Woo Seok personally shared key points about their characters’ relationship and their acting chemistry.

Talking about the relationship between Seong Hui Ju and Grand Prince Ian, IU described the couple as “each other’s saviors,” while Byeon Woo Seok called them “inseparable,” raising anticipation for their bond.

Regarding their acting chemistry, IU shared, “I briefly worked with Byeon Woo Seok on another project about 10 years ago, but this is the first time we are properly acting together as partners. It felt comfortable right from the script reading. We shared many ideas on set and encouraged each other to build great chemistry.”

Byeon Woo Seok also shared, “Every time we filmed, IU and the staff were very considerate and supportive, so our chemistry was truly great,” hinting at the warm atmosphere on set.

“Perfect Crown” will premiere on April 10 at 9:40 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Byeon Woo Seok in “Lovely Runner” on Viki below:

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And check out IU’s film “Shades of the Heart” below!

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