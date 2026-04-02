Lee Jong Won In Talks For New Office Romance Drama Reportedly Starring Park Hyung Sik And Park Gyu Young

Lee Jong Won may be joining the new drama “Disciplined Romance” (literal title)!

On April 2, Xportsnews reported that Lee Jong Won will be appearing in the upcoming drama. In response to the casting news, his agency shared, “He is currently in discussions.”

“Disciplined Romance” is an office romance drama that tells the story of a man and woman who were once senior and junior in the military and later reunite as a new employee and a CEO in a company, reversing their relationship dynamic.

Last year, Park Hyung Sik and Park Gyu Young were reported to be in talks for the lead roles of Na Jung Seok and Woo Ah Mi, respectively, though their agencies have yet to confirm.

Lee Jong Won has reportedly been offered the role of Joo Han Min, the Chief Strategy Officer at the company led by Na Jung Seok. A U.S. citizen, he is also the only employee in the company who has not completed military service. The drama is expected to showcase a Tom and Jerry–like chemistry between Park Hyung Sik’s character and Lee Jong Won’s character.

Lee Jong Won is currently preparing for the release of his upcoming film “Salmokji : Whispering Water” on April 8.

Watch Lee Jong Won in “Brewing Love” below:

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