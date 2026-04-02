Ha Jung Woo And Im Soo Jung Attend Kim Jun Han And Krystal’s Wedding After-Party In “Mad Concrete Dreams”

“Mad Concrete Dreams” has shared new stills ahead of its upcoming episode!

tvN’s “Mad Concrete Dreams” is a thriller drama starring Ha Jung Woo as Ki Su Jong, a struggling landlord who gets caught up in crime to protect his family and property. Despite achieving the coveted status of a landlord, mounting debts lead him to become entangled in a staged kidnapping. However, the plan spirals out of control as the fake kidnapping turns dangerously real.

Spoilers

Previously in the drama, Min Hwal Seong (Kim Jun Han) caused chaos by kidnapping his own wife Jeon Yi Gyeong (Krystal), before falling into a coma following an accident. During that time, a secret he had been hiding was revealed—his affair with his friend Ki Su Jong’s wife Kim Seon (Im Soo Jung). Upon learning the truth, Ki Su Jong was devastated by betrayal and overwhelmed by feelings of inferiority toward Min Hwal Seong.

Unaware that her husband’s affair partner was Kim Seon, Jeon Yi Gyeong had been confiding in her and receiving comfort from her. However, as seeds of doubt regarding the woman she once trusted began to sprout, their relationship became strained.

The newly released stills depict Ki Su Jong, Kim Seon, Min Hwal Seong, and Jeon Yi Gyeong at the after-party of Min Hwal Seong and Jeon Yi Gyeong’s wedding, sparking curiosity. In the photos, Min Hwal Seong is seen passionately singing a song he selected for his close friend Ki Su Jong and his wife Kim Seon.

Ki Su Jong forces an awkward smile, while Kim Seon, with a somewhat displeased facial expression, looks after her daughter Da Rae. The contrast between the festive atmosphere and tention between Ki Su Jong and Kim Seon stimulates curiosity. This flashback highlights the bittersweet irony of their current situation, and their complex relationships are expected to unfold in an even more intriguing way.

The next episode of “Mad Concrete Dreams” airs on April 4 at 9:10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch all the previous episodes of the drama below:

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