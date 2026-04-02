Ahn Hyo Seop And Chae Won Bin Go From Fierce Clashes To Budding Romance In “Sold Out On You”

“Sold Out on You” has unveiled new stills offering a glimpse into the transformation of Ahn Hyo Seop and Chae Won Bin’s relationship!

“Sold Out on You” is a romantic comedy that follows Matthew Lee (Ahn Hyo Seop)—also known as “Mechoori” (“Quail”), a playful nod to how his name sounds in Korean—a farmer who juggles multiple jobs, and Dam Ye Jin (Chae Won Bin), a top show host who suffers from severe insomnia.

The new stills tease the growing bond between Matthew Lee, the owner of a white flower mushroom farm, and Dam Ye Jin, a host who visits the farm to get the mushrooms.

The first set of stills captures a tense stare-down between Matthew Lee and Dam Ye Jin in the middle of the road. Matthew Lee, the only farmer in the world cultivating white flower mushrooms, crosses paths in Deokpung Village with Dam Ye Jin, who needs the mushrooms to secure a contract with a partner company. Their hostile expressions hint that their very first meeting will be anything but smooth.

A prickly farmer determined to protect the mushrooms he raised like his own children, and a determined host who must win him over to harvest them—an intense, no-holds-barred back-and-forth is expected between the two. The situation escalates to the point of a physical scuffle, raising anticipation for their chaotic yet entertaining chemistry.

Despite seeming unlikely to grow close, Matthew Lee and Dam Ye Jin gradually begin to understand and empathize with each other, slowly growing on one another. In contrast to their initial glare-filled encounter, the two soon find themselves exchanging sweet smiles, building anticipation for their budding romance.

What leads the cold rural farmer Matthew Lee to open his heart, and can the passionate Dam Ye Jin win not only his heart but also the prized white flower mushrooms?

“Sold Out on You” premieres on April 22 at 9 p.m. KST.

While waiting, watch Ahn Hyo Seop in “Lovers of the Red Sky” below:

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Also watch Chae Won Bin in “Strong Underdog” on Viki:

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