Ji Chang Wook Takes On Virus Outbreak As Security Guard Protecting Survivors In “Colony”

The film “Colony” has unveiled new character stills featuring Ji Chang Wook!

Helmed by “Train to Busan” and “Peninsula” director Yeon Sang Ho, “Colony” follows the story that unfolds as a building is blockaded due to an unknown virus as those infected evolve into unpredictable forms, threatening the survivors.

Ji Chang Wook plays Choi Hyun Seok, a member of the building’s security team who fights to protect his loved ones amid the sudden outbreak. Trapped inside with his older sister Choi Hyun Hee (Kim Shin Rok), who had come to visit him during his long-awaited vacation, Hyun Seok does everything he can to keep her safe—carrying her, who has a lower-body disability, on a camping carrier. His unwavering determination to endure even the most extreme circumstances in order to protect his sister highlights both his desperation and strong sense of responsibility.

The newly released stills capture Hyun Seok in tense moments following the outbreak. From stepping forward with a pole to protect others, to facing infected individuals alone, and closely monitoring CCTV screens, the images raise anticipation over how Hyun Seok—who knows the building’s layout inside and out as a security team member—will navigate the crisis.

Ji Chang Wook shared, “A key point to watch is how the infected change, as well as how the survivors evolve and respond. It will be a very thrilling and suspenseful new film.”

Director Yeon Sang Ho added, “I always thought he was an actor with strong action skills, but I was equally impressed by his emotional acting. He’s someone who carefully studies his character and designs detailed performances.”

“Colony” is scheduled to hit theaters in May.

While waiting, watch Ji Chang Wook in “The K2”:

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