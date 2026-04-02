Watch: Park Hae Soo And Kwak Sun Young Reluctantly Join Forces With Lee Hee Joon In Serial Killer Hunt In “The Scarecrow”

ENA’s new Monday-Tuesday drama “The Scarecrow” has unveiled a new trailer!

“The Scarecrow” follows a detective investigating a series of murders who is forced into an unlikely partnership with a man he despises. Set between 1988 and 2019, the suspenseful story tracks two men bound by misfortune and an uneasy alliance of hatred as they chase the truth across 30 years.

The main trailer features detective Kang Tae Joo (Park Hae Soo), prosecutor Cha Si Young (Lee Hee Joon), and reporter Seo Ji Won (Kwak Sun Young) as they pursue the “real culprit” and the truth behind the Gangseong serial murder case.

The newly released trailer opens with a powerful impact, showing Kang Tae Joo confronting a man in prison as he narrates, “I finally found you—the murderer I’ve been searching for.” The story then shifts from their meeting in 2019 back to 1988, when a string of murders shakes Kang Tae Joo’s hometown of Gangseong. As he investigates the case, Tae Joo is thrown into further turmoil by the arrival of Cha Si Young, his former school rival and now the prosecutor in charge.

Drawing a clear line between them, Tae Joo declares, “You do your job, and I’ll do mine,” as he remains determined to catch the culprit. But as the investigation drags on, the tension between them only deepens. Cha Si Young coldly reminds him, “Detective Kang, you seem to forget—I’m a prosecutor before I’m your friend,” prompting Tae Joo to grab him by the collar and snap, “If you call me your friend one more time, I’ll kill you.”

Despite their hostility, Tae Joo eventually reaches out first, saying, “Let’s catch him together,” and begins to open up to Si Young. Meanwhile, reporter Seo Ji Won—who is also Tae Joo’s close friend and is chasing the same truth—joins the effort in her own way, declaring, “I’ll help you catch the culprit, so just wait.”

However, as hinted by the phrase “Bring justice to the crime, or bury it?”, the investigation begins to veer in an entirely different direction. Above all, the faint smile on the silhouette of the “Scarecrow” in response to Tae Joo’s warning pushes the mystery to its peak.

“The Scarecrow” premieres on April 20 at 10 p.m. KST.

In the meantime, watch Park Hae Soo and Lee Hee Joon in “Chimera”:

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