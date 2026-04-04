4 Times Episodes 9-10 Of 'The Practical Guide To Love' Made Us Go 'Aww'

The latest episodes of “The Practical Guide to Love” really dial up the heartfelt moments, making us go “aww” more than once.

Up until now, the K-drama has centered on whether Ui Yeong (Han Ji Min) would choose the stable, dependable Tae Seop (Park Sung Hoon) or Ji Su (Lee Ki Taek), the free-spirited guy who is always chasing the wind. But as the climax of episode eight solidifies Ui Yeong’s feelings for the nice guy, this past week’s episodes shift their focus to the growth of her relationship with Tae Seop, while also highlighting Ji Su’s more mature side.

So, from Tae Seop and Ui Yeong’s adorable dates to Ji Su trying to salvage his friendship with her, here are four moments from the latest episodes of “The Practical Guide to Love” that made us go “aww.”

Warning: spoilers ahead!

First date after love confession

At the end of episode eight, Ui Yeong finally confesses her feelings to Tae Seop, and the episode ends on a climax indicating that the couple will now move their relationship status from getting to know each other to officially dating. So, episode nine wastes no time and shows Tae Seop and Ui Yeong on their first-ever date as a couple. And while it is not as extravagant as their first blind date, which took place in a high-end restaurant, this modest ice cream walk feels anything but simple because of the significance behind it.

Both Ui Yeong and Tae Seop are shown holding their soft-serve cones with one hand, walking side by side with cheeks red as beetroots. Even though the couple is in their early 30s, their hesitant smiles and soft gazes are reminiscent of a teenage couple who just confessed their love. To top it off, Tae Seop says he still cannot believe that not only does he like Ui Yeong, but she likes him back. Seriously, Tae Seop’s nice-guy charm is actually working.

The forbidden office date

While Tae Seop might not be the best boss ever, he is pretty far up on the list. Every time he is shown with his employees, instead of being a stern figure who focuses solely on achieving the highest profit by milking his workers to the bone, he seems like someone who genuinely cares about his craft as well as the well-being of the people working under him. He does, however, have unbreakable rules, according to his employees. First, never drink in the office. Second, never date in the office. The reasoning behind both rules is simple; drinking and dating excite people, leading to accidents in an office filled with pointy tools and machinery.

But it seems like Tae Seop has forgotten these rules himself when he brings Ui Yeong to his office. All he wants to do is measure Ui Yeong so he can gift her the perfect ergonomic, hand-carved wooden chair. But one thing leads to another, and the couple is almost about to kiss when his employees, drinks in hand, walk in on them. While, in a different workplace in a different K-drama, this scene might have cost the three employees their jobs, in “The Practical Guide to Love,” the employees question Tae Seop about his relationship and tease him for dating in the office, and he responds by telling them they are breaking rule number one themselves. While this scene is primarily funny, it once again highlights the friendly relationship Tae Seop has with his employees, proving his kind and compassionate nature.

Ui Yeong stealing Tae Seop’s heart with her charisma

During the latest episodes of “The Practical Guide to Love,” Ui Yeong and Tae Seop go on multiple dates. From eating ice cream during a late-night walk to Tae Seop’s home-cooked brunch, to their furniture office date that showcases Tae Seop’s compassionate side, all of these moments focus more on Tae Seop’s lovestruck side. However, during episode 10, when Tae Seop tags along with Ui Yeong on her work trip, the audience finally gets to see Ui Yeong’s equally charismatic self.

After a full day of walking near the beach and eating at a locally famous eatery, the couple heads to a Ferris wheel. While they are in the air, looking at the city from tens of feet above the ground, Ui Yeong looks at Tae Seop and realizes he is afraid of heights to the point of not being able to look at the view. The only reason he agreed to get on the ride was to stay by Ui Yeong’s side. And Ui Yeong, the charisma-dripping person she is, smiles, looks him in the eyes, and says, “Keep your eyes on me. Not scared now, right?” Everyone can finally see why Tae Seop and Ji Su are so head over heels for her. Because not only is Ui Yeong beautiful, but she also knows how to bring people into the present moment and help them let go of their anxiety.

Ji Su stepping back to remain friends with Ui Yeong

Love triangles almost always mean one of the love interests is going to get their heart broken. So when Ui Yeong finally rejects Ji Su and officially starts dating Tae Seop, though painful, it is something the audience had been expecting for a few weeks. And despite previously rivaling Tae Seop, Ji Su shows a more mature side in the recent episodes.

At first, when Ui Yeong visits his café with her coworker, instead of making the situation awkward, Ji Su reassures her that they are simply back to being friends and that he will give her space to avoid discomfort. Later, when Ji Su learns that Ui Yeong’s superior has sent her on a blind date in hopes of securing a business deal, instead of rushing to the location to save her and be crowned the knight in shining armor, he calls Tae Seop and lets him handle the situation. While this action might seem like the bare minimum to some, it is still heartfelt to see a man who was initially introduced as almost bad-boy-esque show his mature side to preserve his newfound friendship with Ui Yeong.

One moment that, while not making our hearts flutter, did leave us feeling emotional was when Son Jeong A (Moon Jung Hee), Ji Su’s stepmother, finally realizes that her marriage to Ji Su’s father, Shin Ji Hun (Choi Won Young), is built on lies. After discovering that he began dating her while his now-late wife, Ji Su’s mother, was battling cancer, she files for divorce. Hopefully, she will continue to emotionally support Ji Su, especially as his own father seems uninterested in maintaining a healthy relationship with him.

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Javeria is a binge-watching specialist who loves devouring entire K-dramas in one sitting. Good screenwriting, beautiful cinematography, and a lack of clichés are the way to her heart. As a music fanatic, she listens to multiple artists across different genres and stans the self-producing idol group SEVENTEEN. You can talk to her on Instagram @javeriayousufs.

Currently watching: “Love Story in the 1970s” and “The Practical Guide to Love”

Looking forward to: “Four Hands,” “Yumi’s Cells 3,” and “Sold Out on You.”