5 C-Dramas From 2016 To Watch In 2026

There’s something about 2016 that keeps pulling people back lately. Maybe it’s the throwback photos, the simpler vibes, or just the nostalgia of a time that somehow feels both recent and far away. But beyond the fashion and filtered selfies, 2016 was also an unforgettable year for Chinese dramas, delivering a wave of hits that many fans still re-watch today. From sweet, feel-good campus romances to visually stunning fantasy epics, this was the year that gave us stories, characters, and couples that left a long-lasting impression. As everyone scrolls through their old memories, it feels like the perfect time to revisit the dramas that defined 2016 and relive a little bit of that magic. Take a look back at some of the best 2016 C-dramas below, perfect for a re-watch or finally checking them out if you missed them the first time around!

When it comes to 2016 C-dramas, few titles capture the nostalgia of that era quite like the summer hit “Love O2O.” The drama follows Bei Wei Wei (Zheng Shuang), a brilliant computer science student with dreams of becoming a game developer. She also spends her free time as a top player in the online game “A Chinese Ghost Story” under the alias Luwei Wei Wei. After being unexpectedly dumped by her in-game partner, she is approached by the game’s number one player, Yixiao Naihe, who proposes a strategic in-game marriage so they can compete in couple’s tournaments. What starts as a convenient partnership quickly turns into a fun and seamless bond as the two embark on exciting virtual adventures together. However, Wei Wei is shocked to discover that her perfect in-game husband is actually Xiao Nai (Yang Yang), a talented and popular senior at her university. As their online chemistry carries into real life, the two naturally fall into a sweet romance, facing misunderstandings and challenges along the way while proving that their connection is just as strong offline as it is in the digital world.

“Love O2O” stands out for its pure and grounded take on romance, focusing on the simple joys of falling in love. Wei Wei and Xiao Nai’s relationship is built on shared interests, mutual respect, and everyday moments from studying in the library to gaming side by side or eating meals together. Their romance is soft and nostalgic, with small gestures like holding hands or shy hugs capturing the excitement of first love. What makes their dynamic special is how Xiao Nai admires Wei Wei not just for her beauty but for her intelligence, skills, and independence. In turn, he supports her without overshadowing her, creating a relationship rooted in trust, equality, and genuine partnership.

The drama also shines for its lighthearted and feel-good storytelling, avoiding the usual over-the-top conflicts and clichés often seen in romances. Instead of dramatic misunderstandings or extreme plot twists, it showcases a sweet and relaxing watching experience that allows the audience to simply enjoy the romance as it unfolds. Blending a charming campus love story with immersive gaming elements, “Love O2O” helped bring something fresh to the genre. With its massive success, it launched the mainstream popularity of e-sports romance dramas, paving the way for later hits like “Go Go Squid!” and “Falling Into Your Smile.” Its dreamy and nostalgic atmosphere allows viewers to see reflections of their own past, capturing the tender feeling of first love in a way that’s both warm and unforgettable.

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Next on this list is “Fifteen Years of Waiting for Migratory Birds” that follows Li Li (Sun Yi), a bright but insecure student, and Pei Shang Xuan (Zhang Ruo Yun), a charming yet academically struggling boy. Their lives become intertwined from the age of 13. Though they seem like complete opposites, Li Li quietly falls in love with him and remains his most steadfast supporter for 15 years, standing by Shang Xuan’s side through every stage of life. As time passes, Pei Shang Xuan slowly begins to realize how much Li Li means to him, but their relationship is constantly tested by timing, circumstances, and unspoken feelings. Balancing friendship and love, their story becomes a bittersweet journey of devotion and missed chances, leaving their long-awaited romance hanging delicately between hope and heartbreak.

“Fifteen Years of Waiting for Migratory Birds” is a beautifully crafted romance that captures the quiet intensity of unspoken love. Centered on the theme of long-term secret admiration, the drama delicately portrays the bond between Pei Shang Xuan and Li Li as a heartfelt “you may never love me” kind of romance that unfolds beneath years of friendship. The drama is compelling in its natural depiction of growing up that is filled with small, meaningful moments reflecting real emotions and the complexities of timing, hesitation, and devotion. As Li Li expresses, “Every person has a migratory bird in their heart. Looking at this feather, you can imagine that bird has once appeared in your life.” It’s a line that perfectly captures the lingering presence of a first love that quietly shapes one’s youth.

One of the drama’s memorable strengths lies in its poetic storytelling, especially through the symbolic use of migratory birds. Just like the birds that travel great distances yet always return, the story beautifully mirrors the characters’ unwavering belief in each other and in a love that endures time and separation. This metaphor adds a layer of depth that creates a romance that’s both unique and deeply moving, especially as Li Li’s words echo the idea that some people, no matter how far they drift, will always leave a lasting imprint. Emotional, nostalgic, and quietly powerful, the drama is a touching reminder to cherish love, be brave with your feelings, and not let the right person slip away.

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Set in 1940s Shanghai during a time of political upheaval, “Sparrow” follows Chen Shen (Li Yi Feng), a covert agent working undercover within the Special Operations Division under the code name “Sparrow.” Tasked with gathering intelligence on a highly classified Japanese program, he must carefully navigate a world of constant suspicion and hidden agendas. His superior, Bi Zhong Liang (Zhang Lu Yi), trusts him like a brother yet begins to question his motives, creating an intense game of cat and mouse. Complicating matters further, Chen Shen’s former lover, Xu Bi Cheng (Zhou Dong Yu), unexpectedly enters the same intelligence circle alongside Tang Shan Hai (Zhang Ruo Yun), forcing Chen Shen to balance his dangerous mission with lingering emotions. Filled with intrigue, shifting loyalties, and high-stakes mind games, the drama weaves a gripping story of secrecy and survival.

“Sparrow” is a stand out for its tightly woven storytelling, where layers of suspense unfold one after another, maintaining a consistently high level of tension. Its fast-paced narrative creates a gripping, edge-of-your-seat atmosphere that makes it engaging from start to finish. Actors Li Yi Feng and Zhang Lu Yi deliver nuanced performances, bringing intensity and subtlety to their roles and elevating the series beyond a typical spy drama.

What truly sets “Sparrow” apart is its grounded and realistic approach to character portrayal. Without giving any spoilers, instead of relying on one-dimensional archetypes, the drama presents a wide range of distinct personalities, making both allies and adversaries feel more human and relatable. Combined with subtle themes of family, love, and friendship, the story gains added emotional weight. This blend of intricate storytelling and understated human moments allows audiences to connect more deeply with the characters and the ideals they represent.

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Next up is “With You,” a nostalgic coming-of-age drama that follows Geng Geng (Tan Song Yun), a slightly awkward yet endearing freshman who feels out of place at the elite Zhenhua High School. On her first day, she meets her brilliant but easygoing deskmate, Yu Huai (Liu Hao Ran), and despite their initial bickering, the two quickly form a close bond. As Geng Geng navigates the pressures of academics, friendships, and changes at home, she finds support in her tight-knit group of classmates and their caring teacher, Zhang Ping, making her high school journey feel less overwhelming. At the same time, the bold and rebellious Lu Xing He (Wang Yue Xin) develops an unapologetic crush on her, adding a twist to her everyday life. Through small, meaningful moments, Geng Geng slowly grows, experiencing the bittersweet mix of friendship, first love, and self-discovery that defines youth.

What feels most special about “With You” is how natural and sincere it is, especially when it comes to relationships. The bond between Geng Geng and Yu Huai is portrayed in a way that’s effortlessly real; full of playful teasing, quiet understanding, and a slow-burn affection. Their chemistry shines through everyday moments, making their connection both pure and deeply meaningful. The performances by Liu Hao Ran and Tan Song Yun add to this genuineness, capturing the awkward and sweet emotions of first love with their subtle expressions and natural delivery. Beyond the main couple, the drama also excels in its portrayal of friendships, giving each character their own depth, struggles, and growth.

Another strength of the drama is its realistic portrayal of youth. “With You” explores themes like academic pressure, family dynamics, and personal insecurities in a way that feels honest and sometimes even uncomfortable. The story does not just focus on romance; it paints a full picture of growing up, from the warmth of friendships to the weight of expectations and the fear of falling behind. This realism is enhanced by thoughtful writing, well-developed characters, and a nostalgic tone that captures the fleeting beauty of high school life. Combined with its simple yet effective cinematography and storytelling, the drama delivers a heartfelt coming-of-age experience.

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And last but not least, we have “My Amazing Boyfriend,” a fantasy romance that follows Xue Ling Qiao (Kim Tae Hwan), a centuries-old mutant with supernatural abilities. He is suddenly awakened after a car accident involving unlucky b-list actress Tian Jing Zhi (Wu Qian). What begins as a chaotic and reluctant cohabitation quickly turns into a hilarious push-and-pull dynamic, with Jing Zhi secretly plotting to get rid of the “monster” while acting unfazed. As they navigate her struggling acting career and their increasingly entangled lives, their constant bickering slowly leads to a sweet and unexpected romance. But just as their feelings begin to deepen, they uncover a mysterious conspiracy that has been quietly linking their fates for centuries.

“My Amazing Boyfriend” is truly a fun, quirky, and surprisingly addictive mix of fantasy, romance, and comedy that instantly pulls viewers in. Beyond its fresh and imaginative premise, the drama shines with its polished production, attractive cast, and a steady stream of natural humor. The story flows smoothly, blending lighthearted, laugh-out-loud moments with touches of suspense and emotional depth. It effortlessly balances tones; one moment you’re laughing at the characters’ chaotic antics, and the next you’re drawn into a more mysterious and intriguing plot that’s keeping you eager to see what happens next.

A big part of the drama’s charm lies in its cast, especially Wu Qian, who steals the spotlight as Tian Jing Zhi. Her portrayal brings so much life to the character; she’s energetic, quirky, bold, and endearingly real, making her both hilarious and heartfelt at the same time. Whether it’s her unfiltered personality, her emotional outbursts, or her playful banter with Xue Ling Qiao, she keeps the show consistently entertaining. The chemistry between the leads is another highlight, filled with witty exchanges, adorable moments, and a gradual, heartwarming build-up, making their relationship feel effortless and believable. Backed by a strong supporting cast and engaging character dynamics, “My Amazing Boyfriend” delivers plenty of comical and memorable romantic scenes, giving it excellent re-watch value and helping it stand out as a fan favorite within the fantasy romance genre.

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blacksesame88 is a long-time Asian drama and entertainment addict. She enjoys discussing her favorite dramas and sharing her knowledge of Asian entertainment. When she’s not watching dramas, she’s busy snapping aesthetic photos of delicious food on Instagram. Follow her on X and join her for recaps of the current dramas she’s watching, also feel free to say Hi and have a chat!

Currently watching: “Love Beyond The Grave” and “Veil of Shadows.”

All-time favorite dramas: “Go Ahead,” “Nirvana In Fire,” “Queen In Hyun’s Man,” “A Witch’s Romance,” “Love O2O,” “Skate Into Love,” and “My Mr. Mermaid.”

Looking forward to: “Overdue” and “Escape To Your Heart.”